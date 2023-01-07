Overview of Dr. Alan Bassin, MD

Dr. Alan Bassin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Bassin works at Angelina Surgical Associates in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Incisional Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.