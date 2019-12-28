Dr. Alan Bauman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Bauman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Bauman, MD
Dr. Alan Bauman, MD is a Hair Transplant Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Hair Transplant Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Bauman works at
Dr. Bauman's Office Locations
Bauman Medical Group1450 S DIXIE HWY, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 394-0024
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Best MD I have ever used. Used beard hairs-little pain-very professional-amazing results-friendly staff and great value. Dr Bauman is I believe the #1 hair transplant expert in the USA.
About Dr. Alan Bauman, MD
- Hair Transplant Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265689376
Education & Certifications
- Eastwood Medical Hair Transplant Fellowship Program
- Mt. Sinai Medical Center-Surgery
- Beth Israel Medical Center-Surgery
- New York Medical College
- University Of California At Riverside
