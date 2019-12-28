Overview of Dr. Alan Bauman, MD

Dr. Alan Bauman, MD is a Hair Transplant Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Hair Transplant Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Bauman works at BAUMAN MEDICAL GROUP in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.