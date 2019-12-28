See All Plastic Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Alan Bauman, MD

Hair Transplant Surgery
2.9 (15)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alan Bauman, MD

Dr. Alan Bauman, MD is a Hair Transplant Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Hair Transplant Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Bauman works at BAUMAN MEDICAL GROUP in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bauman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bauman Medical Group
    1450 S DIXIE HWY, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 394-0024

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alopecia Areata
Alopecia Totalis
Alopecia Universalis
Alopecia Areata
Alopecia Totalis
Alopecia Universalis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Alopecia Totalis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Universalis Chevron Icon
Androgenetic Alopecia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Female Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hypotrichosis Chevron Icon
Male Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Transplant Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 28, 2019
    Best MD I have ever used. Used beard hairs-little pain-very professional-amazing results-friendly staff and great value. Dr Bauman is I believe the #1 hair transplant expert in the USA.
    George — Dec 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alan Bauman, MD
    About Dr. Alan Bauman, MD

    Specialties
    • Hair Transplant Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265689376
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Eastwood Medical Hair Transplant Fellowship Program
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mt. Sinai Medical Center-Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center-Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California At Riverside
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Bauman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bauman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bauman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bauman works at BAUMAN MEDICAL GROUP in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bauman’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

