Dr. Alan Beckman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Beckman, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Beckman, MD
Dr. Alan Beckman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Beckman works at
Dr. Beckman's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Lexington Cancer Center1700 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 260-6460
-
2
Baptist Health Lexington1740 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 260-6460
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beckman?
He is a caring and understanding radiologist/oncologist.
About Dr. Alan Beckman, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1851390355
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Fontana
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beckman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beckman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beckman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.