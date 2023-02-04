Overview of Dr. Alan Benedict, MD

Dr. Alan Benedict, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Farsightedness and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.