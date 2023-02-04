Dr. Alan Benedict, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benedict is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Benedict, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Benedict, MD
Dr. Alan Benedict, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Farsightedness and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benedict's Office Locations
- 1 653 Cherokee St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 424-5583
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a one-year follow-up to eye surgery. I expressed a concern I had, and Dr. Benedict addressed it. The young woman who initially took me back to a room, Betty, was very pleasant and explained what she was doing.
About Dr. Alan Benedict, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1154383438
Education & Certifications
- Bapt Hosp-Bowman Gray Sch M
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
