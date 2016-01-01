Overview

Dr. Alan Benheim, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Benheim works at Inova Children's Cardiology in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.