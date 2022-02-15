Overview of Dr. Alan Berg, MD

Dr. Alan Berg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Berg works at Margolis Rheumatology in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.