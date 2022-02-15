Dr. Alan Berg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Berg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC St. Margaret.
Upp Margolis Rheumatology Associates- Downtown (radiology)200 Delafield Rd Ste 4040, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 784-1466
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC St. Margaret
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Berg always had my best interests in mind. He treated me for over 20 years and I have always been able to function well and comfortably even though I have had rheumatoid arthritis all this time. He picked up where a previous physician had stopped and has always been pleasant and caring.
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1770555815
- Graduate Hospital
- Boston U, School of Medicine
Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berg has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
