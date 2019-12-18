Dr. Alan Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Berger, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Berger, MD
Dr. Alan Berger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Chestnut Hill Hospital and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger's Office Locations
-
1
Berger Henry Ent Specialty Group108 Cowpath Rd, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berger?
To say that Dr. Berger and his staff are miracle workers would be an understatement. I was examined and diagnosed with a deviated septum and sinusitis at his practiced. The procedure performed on me shortly there after was a endoscopic sinus surgery. IT CHANGED MY LIFE. The recovery was short. The healing process was a smooth one. No more snoring, not more trouble sleeping, FULL sense of smell recovered and after being instructed to see an allergist and prescribed SLIT drops I know longer get colds and reactions to the things that use to handcuff my life to prescription and over the counter meds. I'm a new person. I'm a BETTER ME. I owe it all to Dr. Berger and his staff. I couldn't recommend his services more to those who are struggling with the nasal/sinus problems I did for so many years. DON'T WAIT. Seek his expertise IMMEDIATELY.
About Dr. Alan Berger, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1750465266
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Abington Meml Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.