Overview of Dr. Alan Berger, MD

Dr. Alan Berger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Chestnut Hill Hospital and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Berger works at Berger Henry Ent Specialty Group in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.