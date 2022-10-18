Overview of Dr. Alan Berkowitz, MD

Dr. Alan Berkowitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Berkowitz works at PCSD TMS Center in San Marcos, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.