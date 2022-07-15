Overview of Dr. Alan Berlin, MD

Dr. Alan Berlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East and Baptist Medical Center South.



Dr. Berlin works at Alan J Berlin MD PC in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.