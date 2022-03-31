Dr. Alan Berns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Berns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Berns, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They completed their fellowship with Strong Meml Hospital University Rochester
Dr. Berns works at
Locations
Psychiatric Interventions PA3272 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 1820, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 330-7393
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Oscar Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Long term patient. Raises the bar. Dr. Berns is the standard by which I evaluate all doctors. Sincere, diligent, humble and compassionate. Has been an integral part of my whole health. Truly an excellent physician.
About Dr. Alan Berns, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1598759474
Education & Certifications
- Strong Meml Hospital University Rochester
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Psychiatry
