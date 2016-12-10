Dr. Alan Birnbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birnbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Birnbaum, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Birnbaum, MD
Dr. Alan Birnbaum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Birnbaum works at
Dr. Birnbaum's Office Locations
Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group1275 E Spruce Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 439-5757
Saint Agnes Medical Center1303 E Herndon Ave # 160, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 450-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He made me and my family feel comfortable. He was very respectful when it came to questions I asked and those of my wife.
About Dr. Alan Birnbaum, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- U Calif
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
