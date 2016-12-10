See All Neurologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Alan Birnbaum, MD

Neurology
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Birnbaum, MD

Dr. Alan Birnbaum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Birnbaum works at Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Birnbaum's Office Locations

    Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group
    1275 E Spruce Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 439-5757
    Saint Agnes Medical Center
    1303 E Herndon Ave # 160, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 450-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Headache
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Migraine
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Seizure Disorders
Syncope
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brain Disorders
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dystonia
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Meningitis
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 10, 2016
    He made me and my family feel comfortable. He was very respectful when it came to questions I asked and those of my wife.
    Gene Summers in Clovis, CA — Dec 10, 2016
    About Dr. Alan Birnbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1912937186
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Calif
    Internship
    • U Calif
    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Birnbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birnbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Birnbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Birnbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Birnbaum works at Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Birnbaum’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Birnbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birnbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birnbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birnbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

