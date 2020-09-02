Dr. Alan Bloch, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Bloch, DPM
Overview
Dr. Alan Bloch, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Northville, MI. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Dr. Bloch works at
Locations
-
1
Northville Podiatry422 N Center St Ste B, Northville, MI 48167 Directions (248) 449-7156
-
2
Northville Podiatry- Farmington Hills Office23800 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 100, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 449-7156
-
3
South Lyon Podiatry12660 10 Mile Rd Ste C, South Lyon, MI 48178 Directions (248) 449-7156
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bloch?
Positive experience. Timely and explained to me my issues and options to fix it.
About Dr. Alan Bloch, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1477551893
Education & Certifications
- Pontiac Osteo Hosp
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloch works at
Dr. Bloch has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.