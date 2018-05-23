Dr. Alan Block, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Block is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Block, DPM
Overview of Dr. Alan Block, DPM
Dr. Alan Block, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Reynolds Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Block's Office Locations
Columbus Podiatry & Surgery- Worthington117 Lazelle Rd Ste B, Columbus, OH 43235 Directions (614) 885-3338Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Columbus Podiatry & Surgery-Gahanna4605 Morse Rd Ste 100, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 476-3338Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Neuritis - who new what that was? Well now I do because of the Doctor's explanation. So pleased with this office and staff and care! The shots I get in my feet are great and the Doctor administers them with great care!
About Dr. Alan Block, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1427013093
Education & Certifications
- Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Block has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Block accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Block has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Block. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Block.
