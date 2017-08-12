Overview of Dr. Alan Bock, MD

Dr. Alan Bock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Integris Canadian Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bock works at MDVIP - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.