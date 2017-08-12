Dr. Alan Bock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Bock, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Bock, MD
Dr. Alan Bock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Integris Canadian Valley Hospital.
Dr. Bock works at
Dr. Bock's Office Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma5700 N Portland Ave Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 622-2193
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bock?
Dr. Bock is a very caring and professional man. Excellent doctor. Conveyed my problem in a precise manner and explained what can be done. Came away feeling I am in good hands!
About Dr. Alan Bock, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1013025923
Education & Certifications
- Okla Meml Hosp
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bock using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bock works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.