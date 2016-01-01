Overview

Dr. Alan Bolnick, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Bolnick works at Mercy OB/GYN Center/MPC in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.