Overview of Dr. Alan Brackup, MD

Dr. Alan Brackup, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Brackup works at Cosmetic Surgery Specialists in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.