Dr. Alan Brackup, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Langhorne Office1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 120, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-9400
Cosmetic Surgery Specialists1717 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 150, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I met with six highly regarded surgeons and I liked and respected all of them. Eventually, I chose Dr. Alan Brackup who has three board certifications and a very impressive educational background (Stanford) along with forty verified five star reviews on Realself. When I went to the initial consultation, I was pleased to learn that Dr. Brackup had worked consistently with the same group of people for many years. His surgeries are performed at Saint Mary Medical Center and I also found that this hospital had excellent reviews. I expressed my fear that my results would in some way look unnatural. Dr. Brackup explained in some detail why this would not happen to me. I am now three months post and I am very grateful and happy with my results. The look is completely natural. Dr. Brackup and his team were fabulous!
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps Clins
- Stanford Med Center
- Lankenau Hospital
- Stanford University
- Lafayette College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Brackup has seen patients for Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brackup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
