Overview of Dr. Alan Brill, MD

Dr. Alan Brill, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Brill works at Alan Brill Clinic in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.