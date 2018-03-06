Overview of Dr. Alan Bruns, MD

Dr. Alan Bruns, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Bruns works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND with other offices in Detroit Lakes, MN and Park Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.