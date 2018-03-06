Dr. Alan Bruns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Bruns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Bruns, MD
Dr. Alan Bruns, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Fargo.
Dr. Bruns works at
Dr. Bruns' Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
-
2
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bruns?
I first saw dr.bruns in 2016 where then he suggested surgery on my septum I didn’t see him again until feb 2018 and he remembered who I was and looked at the CT scan and strongly suggested surgery. He went thru everything thoroughly and answered all my questions come surgery day he went over again what he was doing and answered all my questions. He is friendly and took the edge off some anxiety about getting surgery done on my nose. I would 100% recommend Dr.Bruns to anyone.
About Dr. Alan Bruns, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1619940210
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bruns using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bruns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruns works at
Dr. Bruns has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.