Dr. Buffenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Buffenstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Buffenstein, MD
Dr. Alan Buffenstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from U Cape Town.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Buffenstein's Office Locations
- 1 200 N Vineyard Blvd Ste 253, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 548-5400
-
2
Helping Hands Hawaii2100 N Nimitz Hwy, Honolulu, HI 96819 Directions (808) 536-7234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buffenstein?
Very kind, compassionate and through. Listens attentively and does not rush you. Asks very profound questions, that directs me in the right direction. Very satisfied with each visit.
About Dr. Alan Buffenstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1639278104
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- U Cape Town
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buffenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buffenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Buffenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buffenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buffenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buffenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.