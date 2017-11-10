See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bayonne, NJ
Dr. Alan Burghauser, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alan Burghauser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.

Dr. Burghauser works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Assoc., LLC in Bayonne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary & Critical Care Assoc., LLC
    519 Broadway At 24 St Ste 3600, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 214-3540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bayonne Medical Center
  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Emphysema Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Alan Burghauser, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Navajo and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992806608
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Newark Beth Israel
    Residency
    • UMDNJ Univ Hosp UMDNJ NJMS
    Internship
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Yeshiva University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Burghauser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burghauser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burghauser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burghauser works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Assoc., LLC in Bayonne, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Burghauser’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Burghauser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burghauser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burghauser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burghauser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

