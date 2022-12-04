Overview

Dr. Alan Chang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth Coll/Dartmouth-Hitchcock MC|Dartmouth Medical School|Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University Of Southern California / Internal Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Chang works at STANFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.