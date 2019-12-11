Dr. Alan Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Chen, MD
Dr. Alan Chen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Cascade Imaging, 122 3RD ST NE, Auburn, WA 98002, (253) 833-7750
-
2
Cascade Orthopaedics, 126 Auburn Ave Ste 200, Auburn, WA 98002, (253) 288-2140
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chen uses effective and low risk procedures to treat pain. I have deferred surgery and instead found relief from trigger point injections, radiofrequency ablation along with referrals to physical therapy and chiropractic assessment. Dr Chen is a good listener and explains how the mind and body work together in recommending treatment alternatives. He encourages me to use exercise and reduce stress as well to manage pain.
About Dr. Alan Chen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1619171576
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Tufts University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Cantonese.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.