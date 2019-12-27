Dr. Alan Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Chen, MD
Dr. Alan Chen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Aesthetica Chicago Associates6311 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (815) 729-9527
Joliet Outpatient Center LLC823 N 129th Infantry Dr Ste 103, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 730-9888
Silver Cross Pavilion1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 410, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 729-9527
True MedSpa410 E Lincoln Hwy Fl 1, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 462-5544
Hospital Affiliations
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Chen at Silver Cross Hospital after suffering a horrific hand injury where I cut four tendons two nerves and an artery. The emergency room doctor couldn't stop the bleeding. Dr. Chen was call in and he made temporary repairs. I've had two surgery's over the past 6 months I'm very happy with the work he did on my hand. His staff is the best and his assistant Emily is very professional. I highly recommend Dr. Chen for any surgery you may need. They work hand in hand with Midwest Hand Clinic.
About Dr. Alan Chen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1689878480
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
