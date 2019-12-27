Overview of Dr. Alan Chen, MD

Dr. Alan Chen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Aesthetica Chicago Associates in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL and New Lenox, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.