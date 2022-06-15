See All Plastic Surgeons in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Alan Cherofsky, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (20)
Map Pin Small Staten Island, NY
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Cherofsky, MD

Dr. Alan Cherofsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Cherofsky works at Mary A. Nasso DDS & Eleanor J. Olsen Ddspc in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cherofsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mary A. Nasso DDS & Eleanor J. Olsen Ddspc
    4546 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 967-3300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Breast Reconstruction

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Alan Cherofsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124125448
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Cherofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cherofsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cherofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cherofsky works at Mary A. Nasso DDS & Eleanor J. Olsen Ddspc in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cherofsky’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherofsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

