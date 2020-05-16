See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Alan Cu-Chiam, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Cu-Chiam, MD

Dr. Alan Cu-Chiam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.

Dr. Cu-Chiam works at Healthcare Partners Georgia West End in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cu-Chiam's Office Locations

    Healthcare Partners Georgia West End
    1188 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310 (404) 755-8996

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    May 16, 2020
    It was very upsetting and terrifying because some of the staff were not wearing their face masks and Thought it was funny. I love Dr.Cuchiam and Dr.Sharon, They have always been very professional And caring for over the 20 some years l and many of my family members have being patient between the both Physician. Dr.Cuchiam and Dr.Sharon always wearing their face masks when l come in for my clinic visits, this coronavirus is really serious and I would appreciate if someone in authority would please address to the others to wear their MASKS at all times while coming in contact with patients and to act professional at least while at work. I don't know the other two ladies names but ask my doctor and Lisa I was also shocked to see that /Lisa was not wearing a face mask but she did tell me she was going to go to the back and put one on. I know it would put me and others at ease when we come to visit the doctors office if you guys would do the temperature at the front door...
    Colette Jenkins — May 16, 2020
    About Dr. Alan Cu-Chiam, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912069022
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Cu-Chiam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cu-Chiam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cu-Chiam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cu-Chiam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cu-Chiam works at Healthcare Partners Georgia West End in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Cu-Chiam’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cu-Chiam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cu-Chiam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cu-Chiam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cu-Chiam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

