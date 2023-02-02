Overview of Dr. Alan Christensen, MD

Dr. Alan Christensen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Science and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Christensen works at Central FL Hospitalist Partners in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.