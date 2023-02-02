Dr. Alan Christensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Christensen, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Christensen, MD
Dr. Alan Christensen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Science and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Christensen works at
Dr. Christensen's Office Locations
-
1
Orlando Health1414 Kuhl Ave Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-5327
-
2
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Winter Park2699 Lee Rd Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 897-1363Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Sand Lake7350 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 3315, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 354-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Downtown Orlando25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 254-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christensen?
In October 2022, I underwent repair of my rotator cuff and AC joint. Barely three months later, my shoulder feels better than it has in a long time thanks to Dr. Christensen and the Team at Orlando Orthopedic Center. Dr. Christensen's in-depth knowledge and experience provided me with peace of mind throughout the entire process from initial evaluation through follow-up office visits. The practice's office and nursing staff were polite and professional during all phases of my experience. If I had a bone to pick, it would be the lack of an "open" MRI facility within the practice. Notwithstanding that fact, I rate my overall experience with Dr. Christensen as a five star evolution.
About Dr. Alan Christensen, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1649241597
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center - St. Vincent's Hospital
- Wilford Hall Usaf Medical Center
- Wilford Hall Usaf Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University Of The Health Science
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christensen works at
Dr. Christensen has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
161 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.