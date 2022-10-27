Overview of Dr. Alan Chu, MD

Dr. Alan Chu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palmetto Bay, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Chu works at South Florida ENT in Palmetto Bay, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.