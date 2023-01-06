Overview of Dr. Alan Cohen, MD

Dr. Alan Cohen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.



Dr. Cohen works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Bronx in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dysphagia and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.