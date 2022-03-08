See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Provo, UT
Dr. Alan Colledge, MD

Pain Medicine
4.3 (89)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Colledge, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.

Dr. Colledge works at Revere Health in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Revere Health
    700 N 800 W, Provo, UT 84601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 373-7350
    Revere Health - Provo - Orthopedics
    1055 N 500 W Ste 121, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 08, 2022
    Dr. College is wonderful, awesome and amazing. I have been his patient since 2012. He is professional, he listens, he cares, and he find solutions for my horrible back pain. I was hit by a drunk driver and thought my life would never be the same. Dr Colledge got me my life back. I trust him completely.
    Diane Gardner — Mar 08, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Colledge, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629169370
    Education & Certifications

    • Spartanburg Regl Med Center
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Colledge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colledge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colledge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colledge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colledge has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colledge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Colledge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colledge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colledge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colledge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

