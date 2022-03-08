Dr. Alan Colledge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colledge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Colledge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Colledge, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Dr. Colledge works at
Locations
Revere Health700 N 800 W, Provo, UT 84601 Directions (801) 373-7350
Revere Health - Provo - Orthopedics1055 N 500 W Ste 121, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 264-5833
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. College is wonderful, awesome and amazing. I have been his patient since 2012. He is professional, he listens, he cares, and he find solutions for my horrible back pain. I was hit by a drunk driver and thought my life would never be the same. Dr Colledge got me my life back. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Alan Colledge, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1629169370
Education & Certifications
- Spartanburg Regl Med Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colledge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colledge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colledge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colledge works at
Dr. Colledge has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colledge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Colledge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colledge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colledge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colledge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.