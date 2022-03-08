Overview

Dr. Alan Colledge, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.



Dr. Colledge works at Revere Health in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.