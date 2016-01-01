Dr. Alan Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Cooper, MD
Dr. Alan Cooper, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Co School Of Med|University Of So Al Hosps
Dr. Cooper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Kidney Care130 Rampart Way Ste 150, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 963-0662
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooper?
About Dr. Alan Cooper, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1922080209
Education & Certifications
- University Of Co School Of Med|University Of So Al Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.