Overview of Dr. Alan Cotler, MD

Dr. Alan Cotler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Cotler works at Pediatric Associates in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.