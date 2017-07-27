See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Youngstown, OH
Dr. Alan Cropp, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.4 (10)
Map Pin Small Youngstown, OH
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alan Cropp, MD

Dr. Alan Cropp, MD is a Pulmonologist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.

Dr. Cropp works at Pulmonary Rehab Associates in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cropp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Rehabilitation Associates
    925 Trailwood Dr, Youngstown, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 758-7575
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
  • Surgical Hospital At Southwoods

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 27, 2017
    Dr. Cropp made me feel very comfortable and I feel assured that I will receive the best medical treatment. His office staff is wonderful.
    Robert Allen in Berlin Center, Ohio — Jul 27, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Alan Cropp, MD
    About Dr. Alan Cropp, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Amharic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033216130
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Cincinnati
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Cropp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cropp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cropp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cropp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cropp works at Pulmonary Rehab Associates in Youngstown, OH. View the full address on Dr. Cropp’s profile.

    Dr. Cropp has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cropp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cropp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cropp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cropp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cropp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

