Overview of Dr. Alan Curtis, MD

Dr. Alan Curtis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Curtis works at Boston Sports & Shoulder Center in Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.