Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Curtis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Curtis, MD
Dr. Alan Curtis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Curtis works at
Dr. Curtis' Office Locations
Pro. Sports Therapy Inc.840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 890-2133
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Curtis is a great surgeon. His technique and approach provide great results and he has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Alan Curtis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1952369894
Education & Certifications
- S Cal Ortho Institute
- U Mass Mc
- St Elizabeths Hospital
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curtis accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curtis works at
Dr. Curtis has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curtis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.
