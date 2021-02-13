Overview

Dr. Alan Dakak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Dakak works at Kern Pediatrics in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.