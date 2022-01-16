Overview of Dr. Alan Davis, MD

Dr. Alan Davis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at ALAN C DAVIS, MD in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.