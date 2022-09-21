Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Davis, MD
Dr. Alan Davis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Eldersburg, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Northwest Surgical Associates - Eldersburg6190 Georgetown Blvd, Eldersburg, MD 21784 Directions (410) 356-0410
Northwest Surgical Associates-Crossroads21 Crossroads Dr Ste 360, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 356-0410
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
Not many medical professionals left in the field like Dr. Alan S. Davis and his staff. No matter how busy they are, you never feel like just a number waiting at the deli counter. They treat each patient with the personal individual care and concern that doctors once had the time for -- years ago -- before the healthcare industry changed. Dr. Davis SAVED MY LIFE by identifying and removing stage 1 colon cancer and preforming an Hemicolectomy so flawlessly that I didn't even know I had one! No pain, no scars, I swear! Didn't even need an aspirin! Dr. Davis has done every endoscopy and colonoscopy since and goes above and beyond keeping synchronized, coordinated and updated with all my care providers and evolving medical history. I trust no one more. LOVE his staff, as well. And while I wish I was healthy enough to never return, they're all so wonderful, and I'm so grateful, that I almost look forward to the office visit just to see them all again. I'd rate them 10 angel wings!
About Dr. Alan Davis, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1306895461
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
