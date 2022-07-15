Dr. Alan Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Davis, MD
Dr. Alan Davis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clin Found
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (888) 319-1153Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis has done 2 of my knee surgeries, and I have had no issues since. He takes a lot of time to listen when I am explaining any issues I'm having, and I appreciate that. He is great at explaining options and procedures. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Alan Davis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1447214895
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Found
- Cleveland Clin Found
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
