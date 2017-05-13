See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Alan Dayan, MD

Ophthalmology
Overview of Dr. Alan Dayan, MD

Dr. Alan Dayan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with New York Eye and Ear Infirmary

Dr. Dayan works at New York Retina Consultants in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dayan's Office Locations

    New York Retina Consultants
    310 E 14th St Ste 419, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 677-2000
    Comprehensive Ophthalmology
    16110 Union Tpke, Flushing, NY 11366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 677-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    May 13, 2017
    Dr. Dayan did an emergency repair of a tear in my retina some ten years ago. The work hew did was the very best. He is an expert in his field and he truly cares about the well being of his patients. I was so fortunate to have encountered him.
    New York, NY — May 13, 2017
    About Dr. Alan Dayan, MD

    Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    English, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1437180775
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Dayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dayan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dayan has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dayan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dayan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dayan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

