Dr. Alan Derovira, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Derovira works at Alan K Derovira MD PC in Rockville Centre, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.