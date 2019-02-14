See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hilo, HI
Internal Medicine
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Desilva, MD

Dr. Alan Desilva, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.

Dr. Desilva works at ALAN C DE SILVA INC in Hilo, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Desilva's Office Locations

    Alan C. Desilva MD Inc.
    1248 Kinoole St Ste 107, Hilo, HI 96720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 935-6888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Overweight Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 14, 2019
    I am almost 77-years old; I have lived in four different states, three countries, and a whole bunch of towns and cities. Dr. DeSilva is the best physician that I have had to date! He recognizes most of his patients by sight, listens thoughtfully to your needs and concerns, and explains issues to you in terms that you can understand. He and his staff are caring people. I was Dr. Alan DeSilva's patient for the 13 years that I lived in Hilo, and I recommend him without reservation!
    Norman S. Stahl in Fresno — Feb 14, 2019
    About Dr. Alan Desilva, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790885994
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Desilva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desilva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desilva works at ALAN C DE SILVA INC in Hilo, HI. View the full address on Dr. Desilva’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Desilva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desilva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desilva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desilva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

