Dr. Alan Diamond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Diamond, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Diamond works at
Locations
1
Capital Digestive Care15001 Shady Grove Rd Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 340-3252Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
2
Capital Digestive Care - Silver Spring10801 Lockwood Dr Ste 200, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 593-2002
3
Capital Digestive Care - Olney3410 Olandwood Ct Ste 206, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 593-2002
- 4 3415 Olandwood Ct Ste 101, Olney, MD 20832 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent doctor. Explains things well. CDG staff does excellent job too with whole process.
About Dr. Alan Diamond, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457464851
Education & Certifications
- Va Hospital Med Center
- George Washington University Med Center
- Montefiore Hospital Med Center|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
