Dr. Alan Donsky, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alan Donsky, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas and Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Donsky works at Cardiology Consultants of Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiology Consultants of Texas
    621 N Hall St Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-7400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
  • Baylor University Medical Center

Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Arrhythmias
Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Arrhythmias

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Friendly and professional!!
    Donald Metoyer — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Donsky, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699734731
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Donsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donsky works at Cardiology Consultants of Texas in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Donsky’s profile.

    Dr. Donsky has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Donsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

