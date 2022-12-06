Dr. Alan Donsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Donsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Donsky, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas and Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiology Consultants of Texas621 N Hall St Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75226 Directions (469) 800-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly and professional!!
