Dr. Alan Downie, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Downie, MD
Dr. Alan Downie, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baldwin, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.
Dr. Downie works at
Dr. Downie's Office Locations
Summit Orthopedics: Baldwin1100 Bergslien St, Baldwin, WI 54002 Directions (715) 684-1111Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Associated Eye Care Optical LLC2950 CURVE CREST BLVD W, Stillwater, MN 55082 Directions (651) 275-3000Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:30am - 11:30am
Hugo14688 Everton Ave N Ste 106, Hugo, MN 55038 Directions (651) 275-3000Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Associated Eye Care821 W 8th St # 840, New Richmond, WI 54017 Directions (651) 275-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Downie seems very kind and capable. Answered my questions and assisted with insurance coverage so I could have the surgery.
About Dr. Alan Downie, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1689679979
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital|Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Downie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Downie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Downie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Downie has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Downie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Downie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downie.
