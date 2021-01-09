Dr. Alan Dresner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dresner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Dresner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Dresner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Nyack, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.
Locations
Diabetes & Endocrinology Consultants PC2 Crosfield Ave Ste 204, West Nyack, NY 10994 Directions (845) 358-6266
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
For Thyroid disorder. Have been with Dr Dresner for almost 20 years. Always professional.
About Dr. Alan Dresner, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1316911654
Education & Certifications
- Yale U/Yale-New Haven Hosp
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dresner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dresner accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dresner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dresner has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dresner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dresner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dresner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dresner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dresner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.