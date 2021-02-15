Dr. Alan Egelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Egelman, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Egelman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Egelman works at
Locations
-
1
Advantage Care Physicians590 5th Ave, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 582-7117
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Egelman?
He is very caring, superb and up to date.
About Dr. Alan Egelman, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043315831
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Egelman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Egelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Egelman works at
Dr. Egelman speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Egelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.