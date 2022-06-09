Overview of Dr. Alan Ellis, MD

Dr. Alan Ellis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Ellis works at Dba Ruch Clinic in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Ventral Hernia, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.