Dr. Alan Ellis, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Ellis, MD
Dr. Alan Ellis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Ellis' Office Locations
Dba Ruch Clinic7705 Poplar Ave Bldg B, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 516-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with Dr Ellis. I am 100% confident in his surgical abilities.
About Dr. Alan Ellis, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1174581623
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Healthcare Memphis Hospitals
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Memphis State University, Memphis, Tn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Gallstones, Ventral Hernia, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.