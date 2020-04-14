Overview of Dr. Alan Epstein, MD

Dr. Alan Epstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Epstein works at Pennsylvania Rheumatology Assoc in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.