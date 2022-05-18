Dr. Alan Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Epstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Epstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center.
Locations
Elmhurst Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center50 Maude St, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 456-2309
Roger Williams Medical Center825 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 456-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Too many doctors evaluate patients and compartmentalize their illnesses, then they are put into a "box" and all treated the same. I did not feel that I was treated this way by Dr. Epstein nor his office staff!
About Dr. Alan Epstein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.