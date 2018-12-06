Dr. Esper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Esper, DO
Overview of Dr. Alan Esper, DO
Dr. Alan Esper, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Millcreek Community Hospital.
Village Surgicenter5473 Village Common Dr, Erie, PA 16506 Directions (814) 835-9191
Millcreek Community Hospital5515 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509 Directions (814) 864-4031
Hospital Affiliations
- Millcreek Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Amazing Doctor !
About Dr. Alan Esper, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1033134192
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- General Surgery and General Vascular Surgery
Dr. Esper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esper has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Esper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.