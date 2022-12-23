Dr. Ettinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Ettinger, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Ettinger, MD
Dr. Alan Ettinger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Commack, NY. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein Coll Med
Dr. Ettinger works at
Dr. Ettinger's Office Locations
North Suffolk Neurology6080 Jericho Tpke, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 364-9119
United Medical Monitoring PC50 Rose Pl, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (631) 364-9119
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my first meeting With Dr Ettinger He spent one hour with me going over my Medical history- which is unheard of: He took his time asking many detailed questions and answered all of my questions (The way it should be ) Dr Ettinger sets the standard for all Doctors I was truly impressed by his Professionalism, knowledge and Superior bedside manner. Paula Schulbaum
About Dr. Alan Ettinger, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1467432625
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Jacobi Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ettinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ettinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ettinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ettinger.
